Special Weather Statement issued for Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Zapata SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ZAPATA COUNTY UNTIL 345 AM CDT At 258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Zapata County Airport to near Siesta Shores. Movement was southeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Zapata, Lopeno, Bustamante, Medina, New Falcon, Zapata High School, Zapata County Fire Department, Escobas, Zapata Middle School and Siesta Shores.