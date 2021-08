Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Sailing - Men's Finn - Medal Race - Enoshima Yacht Harbour - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Giles Scott of Britain celebrates winning gold after competing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain.

