Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Britain's Greggs back in profit after sales recovery

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2PEL_0bG00TDh00

LONDON (Reuters) - British bakery and fast food chain Greggs returned to a first half profit after a strong recovery in sales in the wake of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and said it expected annual profit to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations.

Greggs, best known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, said on Tuesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 55.5 million pounds ($77.1 million) in the six months to July 3 versus a pretax loss of 64.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7196 pounds)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Vegan#Fast Food Chain#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmining.com

Centamin’s profit falls, mulls sale of Burkina Faso project

London-listed gold miner Centamin posted a 39% fall in first-half pretax profit on Thursday, as a drop in its production outweighed an improvement in pricing. Centamin, which operates the Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, was assessing strategic options, including possible sale of its non-core asset at Batie West in Burkina Faso, it said, adding that the project no longer aligned with its investment criteria.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Greggs swings to H1 profit, lifts full-year profit expectations

Greggs said on Tuesday that full-year profit was set to be "slightly ahead" of its previous expectations as it swung to a first-half profit, with sales picking up after Covid restrictions were eased. 23,289.65. 16:20 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,091.24. 16:20 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,074.79. 16:20 03/08/21. n/a. n/a. 2,724.00p. 16:30...
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Greggs Returns To Profit And Steps Up Expansion

A rebound in sales since the easing of Covid restrictions has helped Greggs return to profit as it continues with its ambitious store opening programme. Over the six months to 3 July, the bakery chain saw its total sales climb from £300.6m to £546.2m – in line with its pre-pandemic figure in 2019.
StocksTelegraph

'I've tripled investors' money backing Britain's unicorns'

Investing in burgeoning technology firms that are not yet listed on the stock market is usually an opportunity afforded only to the very wealthy and the in-the-know. But some funds allow ordinary investors access to “unicorns” – private companies worth more than $1bn (£700m) – before they go public. Draper Esprit is one such fund.
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Prada sees sales growth in second half after strong recovery in H1

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion group Prada sees sales rising further in the second half of the year after revenues beat market expectations in the first six months, extending a recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis. The Milan-based, Hong Kong-listed luxury group said on Thursday total revenues jumped...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

AB InBev's sales exceed pre-pandemic levels but profit underwhelms

BRUSSELS, July 29 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) underwhelmed on second-quarter profit on Thursday as costs increased even though the world's largest brewerdrove revenues to above pre-pandemic levels. The brewer reported lower core profits in its two biggest markets, the United States and Brazil, as cans and distribution became more...
EconomyTelegraph

Increase retirement age to fuel Britain's recovery, says Bank of England official

Making people work for longer by extending the retirement age could help the Bank of England fight the next recession, a top policymaker has said. Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said alternative measures such as raising the age at which workers retire could help the Bank stimulate the economy further as traditional policies have little room left to help.
WorldMetro International

Singapore’s DBS bets on post-pandemic recovery, profit up on lower credit costs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings flagged strong loan growth and lower credit costs ahead after a rebound in its mainstay home market fuelled a better-than-expected 37% jump in quarterly net profit for Southeast Asia’s biggest lender. The bank joined local peers OCBC and United Overseas Bank in reporting strong...
Financial Reportskamcity.com

Hospitality Sector Faces Long Road To Recovery After Losing £100bn Of Sales

Hospitality businesses have suffered a £100.2bn drop in sales from pre-pandemic levels in the 15 months since the start of the pandemic. This is according to the latest edition of the UKHospitality Quarterly Tracker in association with CGA. It says that prolonged closures and severe trading restrictions limited total sector sales in the 12 months to end-June 2021 to an estimated £59.8bn – down by £72bn from the total of £131.9bn in the 12 months to end-June 2019. Adding on the second quarter of 2020, this brings total sales in the last 15 months to £64.4bn, £100.2bn below the total of £164.6bn in the 15-month period to June 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy