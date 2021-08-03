County Refuses Arizona Senate's Subpoena in Election Audit

When we last checked in on Rudy Giuliani, things were not looking so hot for the former federal prosecutor turned Donald Trump attorney turned old man yelling at an empty blender. For starters, he’d recently had his home and office raided by the Feds, who seized nearly a dozen cell phones and computers as part of their criminal probe into his Ukraine dealings. Subsequent to that, he had his law license suspended in both New York and D.C. over the many election lies he’d told, and in one of the many new books out about Trump, it was reported that when it became clear that Trump was probably going to lose, an allegedly inebriated Giuliani “started to cause a commotion...telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump,” insisting the campaign should “Just say we won,” which it did. Amid all of this, Giuliani didn’t even have his cousin-wife’s shoulder to lean on. And sadly, things continue to look quite to very bleak for the guy who went from “America’s mayor” to “Two weeks away from being thrown out of the Port Authority for disorderly conduct.”