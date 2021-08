Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Fully vaccinated travellers arriving from the EU and the US could soon avoid quarantine, bringing them inline with the rules for UK citizens returning from amber list countries, apart from France. Senior ministers will be discussing later whether anyone arriving in England from the EU and the US would avoid 10 days of self-isolation if jabbed elsewhere. Such a change would benefit people such as tourists or expats who want to come to the UK for holidays or to visit loved ones.