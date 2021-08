In order to reduce the number of employees who are in quarantine because of contact with people infected with corona, the British government has had the settings of the Corona app changed. In the future, the application will only work if there has been a corona contact in the past two days, as the Ministry of Health announced on Monday. So far, the search has gone back five days. The ministry emphasized that the update does not affect the sensitivity of the app, nor does it change the risk threshold.