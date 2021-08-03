Cancel
Standard Chartered is bullish on Vietnam's economic outlook for 2021 and 2022

Cover picture for the articleMichele Wee of Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam says the country's economy has shown resilience in the first half of 2021 following its 5.6% growth. However, she warns that it isn't out of the woods just yet amid a resurgence in Covid cases which have disrupted many businesses.

