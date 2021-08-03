Cancel
Jamestown, NY

City Schools Awaiting Back-To-School Guidance

Post-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents are curious to know what the typical school day will look like when school begins again in September. Dr. Kevin Whitaker, Jamestown Public Schools superintendent, is just as curious as city parents. And, until Whitaker and his fellow school superintendents receive additional guidance from the state Health Department, they will continue to have more questions than answers. The Jamestown superintendent does know what he would like the start of school to look like.

