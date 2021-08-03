Cancel
Rochester, NY

Brunacini Reaches Silver Gloves Finals

Post-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Brunacini competed in the New York State Silver Gloves event at the Montgomery Neighborhood Center in Rochester. Josh defeated Elijah Gonzalez from the Bronx to advance to the finals where he lost a close decision to Persean Robinson from Rochester. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, boxing has not been allowed until now in New York State. Josh has continued to train through the shutdown period and is ready to continue his amateur career through the YMCA youth boxing program. From the left are Coach Tony Torres Sr.; Coach Joe Ortiz; Brunacini; Coach Chip Swanson; and pro fighter and youth coach Antonio “El Bravo” Torres Jr.

www.post-journal.com

