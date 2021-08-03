Dairy technology field day to be held Aug. 18 in eastern Iowa
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team is hosting a field day focused on dairy technology on the farm. The Aug. 18 field day will feature two farm visits where attendees can see a Trans Iowa low-cost parlor system, utilization of solar panels and robotic milking, feeding and manure handling technology. Following the two farm visits, attendees will have the opportunity to visit a local dairy processing store.www.farmforum.net
