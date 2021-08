SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The USA men’s golf team got off to a good start at the Olympics after all four players carded first-round scores of par or better. Team USA consists of Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, and Patrick Reed. Days before the opening round, Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for Covid-19 which opened the door for Patrick Reed to replace him. Reed flew to Tokyo last minute and arrived just in time for his opening tee time. Reed did not play any practice rounds before his opening round at the Olympics.