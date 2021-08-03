Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is reportedly planning to pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. According to reports, the discussions are taking place as the company is considering its future actions and plans. These deliberations are taking place two months after company shareholders replaced three directors with candidates that had been proposed by a new hedge fund. The hedge fund has been exerting pressure to improve returns and do more to become less carbon-dependent.