Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit
LONDON — Oil and gas giant BP beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday, while expanding its dividend and share buyback program. The U.K.-based energy major said it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares in the third quarter on the back of a $2.4 billion cash surplus accrued in the first half of the year. It also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share, having halved it to 5.25 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.www.nbcnewyork.com
