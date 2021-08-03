Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Oil and gas giant BP beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday, while expanding its dividend and share buyback program. The U.K.-based energy major said it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares in the third quarter on the back of a $2.4 billion cash surplus accrued in the first half of the year. It also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share, having halved it to 5.25 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Shale Oil#Oil Embargo#Bp#U K Based Energy Major#Cnbc#British#Royal Dutch Shell#Totalenergies#Equinor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

BofA Says Aramco Dividend Is Not Enough

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to Bank of America. “A dividend increase is needed to stay competitive,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian said in a research note,...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Exxon Mobil Plans To Bring Down Carbon Emissions To Zero By 2050

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas company Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is reportedly planning to pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. According to reports, the discussions are taking place as the company is considering its future actions and plans. These deliberations are taking place two months after company shareholders replaced three directors with candidates that had been proposed by a new hedge fund. The hedge fund has been exerting pressure to improve returns and do more to become less carbon-dependent.
StocksUS News and World Report

Canada's TMX Shares Surge to One-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Profit

TORONTO (Reuters) -TMX Group shares jumped to their highest level in over a year on Thursday after the Canadian exchange operator reported second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations late on Wednesday and said the pipeline for capital raisings has not slowed during the summer. With Canadian shares setting new records...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Crude Prices

EOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 and improving from the year-ago loss of 23 cents. Total revenues for the reported quarter increased to $4,139 million from the year-ago figure of $1,103 million. Also, the top line...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

ConocoPhillips beats estimates, posts highest profit since 2018

ConocoPhillips beat estimates as rising commodity prices led America's biggest independent oil producer to the highest profit in nearly three years. Conoco posted adjusted earnings of $1.27 a share in the second quarter, compared with the $1.13 estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The stock rose 1.9% in premarket trading.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Oil producer Canadian Natural posts rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources on Thursday posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on a sequential basis, buoyed by higher oil prices which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows. On an adjusted basis, the company posted net earnings of C$1.48 billion ($1.18 billion), or C$1.24 per share, in the...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Falling Hard After Surprise Increase in US Inventories

Energy stocks were retreating Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.52 to $68.04 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels during the seven days ended July 30. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $2.04 to $70.37 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $4.19 per 1 million BTU.
IndustryBirmingham Star

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15. different companies aiming to market the government's share of. the crude produced off the South American country's coast,. according to Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Board. Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a. previous...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $72.94. Materion shares last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per...
Energy Industrybreezejmu.org

OPEC votes to increase oil output as global demand rises

As demand for oil rises globally, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is aiming to restore production to pre-pandemic levels. On July 18, OPEC agreed to a new production deal that’d see oil output return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. OPEC allies, such as Russia and the U.S., have also agreed to boost production after seeing oil prices climb. This deal would see oil producers generate an extra 400,000 barrels per day.
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

BP boosts dividend, buy-backs as profit soars

LONDON (Aug 3): BP boosted its dividend and share buy-backs after beating expectations with a US$2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The results bolster chief executive officer Bernard Looney's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy in an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy