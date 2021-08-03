Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

KHSD discusses boundary changes Monday night

By Kristin Vartan, 23ABC, JaNell Gore, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NibIp_0bFzy82R00

The fate of official boundary changes due to the new Del Oro High School in Southwest Bakersfield is about a month away, as board members and parents expressed the weight of the decision during the meeting Monday tonight.

September 7 is when the Kern High School District will officially decide which boundary-changing plan they’ll go with. J. Bryan Batey calling these boundary changes one of the most controversial moves in the last 40 years.

Three plans hang in the balance and after three public forums over the proposed boundary changes in the Kern High School District, multiple people with ties to Bakersfield High School urge the board to vote for plan three. One of them, Laura Oesech brought with her a petition she said has about 200 signatures.

“In our neighborhood over 40 years of families going to BHS. My house when it was built has always been zones for BHS, we thought when we bought it, we thought we’d be able to go there with our family," said Oesech during public comment.

Of the three plans, KHSD’s director of research and planning Roger Sanchez presented, plan three will shuffle around the least amount of BHS students. It would move 265, versus 425 in plan two and 586 in plan one. It would also move the least amount of the 40,000 students in the district overall. The ones being moved are 9th and 10th graders.

“If you’re living in Arvin, Golden Valley, South, and Mira Monte, and you’re in that transition area, in the year 22 you’ll move 9th and 10th graders at the same time," said Sanchez. "If you are in one of these schools and the transition area, then we’re looking at only incoming 9th graders. So we’ll grandfather those students in every year after that.”

Sanchez also said plans one and two would move 19 areas while plan three would move 22.

Plan one would save the district 10s of thousands of dollars on transportation costs like busing annually compared to the other two plans.

Comments / 0

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Education
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Education
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Mira Monte, CA
City
Arvin, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Del Oro High School#Bakersfield High School#Khsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy