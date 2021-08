The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Horse Transportation Safety Act (HTSA) as part of a massive infrastructure bill, the INVEST in America Act. INVEST is being touted by President Biden as a $550 billion dollar, “once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure.” The federal funds would be directed towards highways, transit, water, energy and other types of public works. The bill also continues other infrastructure funding, bringing the package’s total cost to about $1 trillion, according to reports. The bill is set up, according to the White House, to create good-paying union jobs, tackle the climate crisis, and grow the economy “sustainably and equitably for decades to come.”