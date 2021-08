The PS5 has been in absolutely huge demand ever since it was released late last year, but due to a large combination of unfortunate circumstances, even nearly 9 months on, it’s still very difficult to actually get your hands on one of the systems. Well, not unless you’re willing to pay the ridiculous prices scalpers are still looking to shift them for. – Yes, the stock has never been anywhere near reaching the level of demand, but against what I suspect is a lot of expectations (my own included), following a report via Polygon, the PS5 has still somehow managed to become Sony’s fastest-selling console of all time!