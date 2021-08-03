The Weeknd Announces New Single, "Take My Breath"
Following a visual teaser, The Weeknd has now announced his upcoming single titled “Take My Breath.”. Shared on the musician’s social media channels, a minute-long clip opens with the title of the song followed by special appearances from Team USA’s Tokyo Olympic track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, Athing Mu and Gabby Thomas. In the video, the athletes celebrate each other: “When I hear the name Sydney McLaughlin, I think competitor,” Muhammad says.hypebae.com
