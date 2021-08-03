Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks turn higher as investors pore over earnings reports

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmndc_0bFztN1200

Stocks turned higher in afternoon trading Tuesday as traders weigh another big set of company earnings reports.

Investors also closely monitoring the latest developments with COVID-19 and its potential impact on a still recovering economy amid the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.5% as of 12:42 p.m. Eastern after a mostly listless morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174 points, or 0.5%, to 35,012. and the Nasdaq composite index rose 0.2%.

Technology stocks led the gains after weighing down the broader market earlier in trading. Health care stocks also rose. Communications companies lagged the market.

Investors are in the midst of earnings season, with more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 index reporting their results this week. So far earnings have been strong, with roughly nine out of every 10 companies beating analysts' expectations.

Clorox slumped 10.5% after reporting results that fell short of forecast and releasing a disappointing outlook.

Solid financial results helped lift several other companies. Ralph Lauren jumped 8.3% after handily beating analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts as sales rebounded. Columbia Sportswear rose 1.2% after reporting a surprise second-quarter profit.

Activision Blizzard fell 4.7% after the head of Blizzard Entertainment said he would resign, effective immediately. Blizzard, maker of popular video games such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft, has been accused in a lawsuit of having a toxic work environment which has caused walkouts by employees.

PepsiCo rose 0.2% after the beverage and snacks giant said it would spin off its Tropicana and other fruit juices into a separate company in a $3.3 billion deal.

Online broker Robinhood rose 16.5% and topped its IPO price for the first time since its stock began trading last Thursday.

Bond yields were relatively stable. The yield on 10-year Treasury remained at 1.17% from the the day before. Less than a month ago, the 10-year note was trading around a yield of 1.35%.

Investors will be watching closely when the Labor Department releases its July jobs report Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet forecast that the employers created 837,500 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 5.7%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Markets#Nasdaq#Clorox#Columbia Sportswear#Activision Blizzard#Blizzard Entertainment#Overwatch#Pepsico#Tropicana#Robinhood#Ipo#Treasury#The Labor Department#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bullish Stocks to Buy Now

The technical behavior of the major market stock indices continues to toe the bullish line. Every dip, however small, is getting snatched up and shows that buyers remain alive and well. Tuesday’s sharp intraday rally off of the 20-day moving average in the S&P 500 is the latest example, and it has prices headed toward another record. After scouring my lengthy watchlist of stocks to buy, I found three in particular that demand our attention.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) jumped 8.4% to a record closing high of $419.05 on Wednesday, as investors bid up the biotech's stock price ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement. So what. Moderna said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for its mRNA...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares fell 0.1% to $61.96 in after-hours trading. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Hits Highs Amid Strong Earnings, Jobs; Square, GM, Etsy Among Key Movers

The stock market rally gained ground amid a heavy earnings slate and other news, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones all hitting record highs. Square (SQ) soared on a $29 billion deal to enter the "pay later" financing market. ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Datadog (DDOG) and HubSpot (HUBS) led big earnings moves by software makers. But there were earnings losers, such as Etsy (ETSY). General Motors (GM) plunged on a raised 2021 EPS forecast that was still below analyst targets. Growth stocks led until Friday, when a strong jobs report and rising Treasury yields shifted investor focus toward financials.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NVAX, NVDA, PLUG, Gold

Despite a jobs report on Friday we didn’t get too many fireworks in the indices, although the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both hit new all-time highs. Let’s look at a few top stock trades for next week. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Novavax. After a couple of...
StocksInvestopedia

Cigna (CI) Earnings Worry Healthcare Plan Stock Investors

Healthcare plan stocks moved sharply lower Thursday after pharmacy benefit and health insurance provider Cigna Corporation (CI) doubled the estimated impact that COVID-19 would have on its full-year results. The company surprised investors by saying that it now anticipates the pandemic to hit earnings by $2.50 per share, substantially higher than its previous forecast of $1.25 per share. However, Cigna affirmed its annual adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook of at least $20.20.
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Play Goldman Sachs' Upbeat S&P 500 Forecast

GS - Free Report) has boosted optimism among investors by upgrading its year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,700 from the previously-stated 4,300 (per a YahooFinance article). This represents a rise of about 7% from the closing price on Aug 4. Going on, Goldman Sachs has also raised its S&P 500 price target to 4,900 for 2022 from the prior forecast of 4,600. An impressive S&P 500 companies earnings season and a dovish Fed have mostly been the tailwinds behind the revised forecast.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close higher on positive earnings, firm tech shares

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher Thursday as upbeat earnings reports released a day earlier raised the mood, while firm tech shares supported the market further, local media reported Thursday. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished up 144.04 points, or 0.52 percent, from Wednesday at 27,728.12.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Score New Highs Ahead of Jobs Day

Stocks gained ground on Thursday as Wall Street digested the latest round of economic and earnings reports. Ahead of tomorrow's highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report, data showed weekly jobless claims fell to 385,000 last week – in line with expectations – while continuing claims dropped below 3 million for the first time since March 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy