Pragmatic Disease-Focused Checklist for Use During Rounding on Critically Ill Patients With COVID-19

FDA cites de-prioritization due to high volume of EUA reviews; recommends other approval pathway for this test. TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. (the "Company" or "SQI") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announces that FDA will not continue its review of SQI's submission of the RALI-Dx™ IL-6 Severity Triage Test for Emergency Use Authorization under the "Tests for Management of COVID-19 Patients" category. The agency cites a high volume of EUA requests and its prioritization of EUA reviews according to factors including the public health need for the product and shortages of critical devices during the pandemic. The FDA has encouraged SQI to submit an application under a non-EUA regulatory pathway.