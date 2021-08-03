VNA hospice seeks volunteers
CLARION - The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers for its integrated health care team. According to a VNA news release, volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients' families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families, and assist with hospice community events and bereavement programs.www.thederrick.com
