Hints from Heloise: Motor vehicle theft

Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

• Never leave your car running when it's unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys. • Never leave valuables visible in the car — laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.

NewsBreak
Cars
Valders, WIwhbl.com

Manitowoc Sheriff Asks For Help Solving Thefts From Vehicles

(WHBL) – A $500 reward is being offered by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office through the Crime Stoppers program for information leading to the arrest of whoever’s been breaking into vehicles in the Village of Valders. The latest theft occurred early Monday morning near Truman Street, and the report suggests...
Mandan, NDkxnet.com

Rash of vehicle thefts in Mandan area prompts warning from Mandan Police

The Mandan Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuable items in light of a series of vehicle thefts in the area. Authorities note there have been a number of thefts from vehicles, some that were left unlocked, that include handguns, among other stolen items. “Most...
CarsWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: 6 tips to avoid having your car stolen

● Never leave your car running when it’s unattended, even for a quick jaunt into the convenience store. Turn off the ignition and take your keys. ● Never leave valuables visible in the car — laptops, purses, tote bags, phones, sneakers. Keep these items covered in the trunk or at home.
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

1 arrested in vehicle theft case

An Austin teen has been arrested in connection to a July 22 vehicle theft from Austin Ford. Elias James Wells, 18, has been charged with felony second-degree burglary – possess tool, felony third-degree burglary – steal property, and felony theft – take drive motor vehicle without consent. According to the...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Employee charged in theft of rental vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man employed at a car rental company is charged with stealing vehicles worth nearly $400,000. Stephen D. Jackson, Jr., 22, of Louisville, was arrested yesterday on 11 counts of theft by unlawful taking of a auto worth over $10,000 and one count of trafficking in stolen vehicle or vehicle parts.
EnvironmentWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: It’s time to replace plastic

Dear Heloise: I’m tired of so much plastic floating in our oceans and waterways. There’s plastic trash all over this country in parks, roads and everywhere imaginable. When is Congress going to do something about outlawing plastic grocery bags?. We have so many great minds in this country that surely...
Harrison County, MOnorthwestmoinfo.com

String of Thefts from Vehicles Reported in Harrison County

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports they have had several reports about a string of thefts from vehicles in the area. They are warning residents to be aware of items left in your vehicle overnight. If possible the sheriff’s office says to park inside a garage or a well-lit area...
Home & GardenWashington Post

Hints From Heloise: Kitchen clutter is overwhelming

Dear Heloise: I have a home with a very large kitchen, and it should be spotless, but it's not. I don't know where to start. There are children's drawings on the fridge, my husband's hobbies somehow seem to end up on my counters, and there are always dirty dishes in the sink. The floor needs to be replaced, and the dishwasher is always full.
Chicago, ILrockfordscanner.com

Suspects Steal Several Vehicles From Bryden Motors

You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. On Thursday, July 29th, at approximately 3:15 AM, an unknown white Infinity Q60 vehicle drove into the service lot of Bryden Motors located on Broad Street. Four males exited the vehicle and forced entry into the service area by breaking out a...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Suspect arrested for theft of rims and a stereo from vehicles

The Laredo Police Department reported Friday that a man was arrested for stealing the rims from a vehicle and a stereo from another. Ricardo Rodolfo Valadez Jr. was arrested on Wednesday. The 33-year-old man was charged with Burglary of a Vehicle (C/A) and Theft (C/B). Police stated that they received...
Ogden, NY13 WHAM

Police investigating vehicle theft in Ogden

Ogden, N.Y. — Ogden Police are reminding residents to lock their cars and bring keys inside after a reported car theft over the weekend. Police say they are investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of Coleman and Coolidge Avenues. Video purportedly shows a suspect trying to get into one...
Public Safetymyaustinminnesota.com

Austin Police searching for suspects involved in a motor vehicle theft

The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the theft of a vehicle from an Austin car dealership Thursday. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that a broken window report was taken from the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. At the time of the report, while it looked as though possible entry had been gained into the building, nothing was noted to law enforcement as having been stolen from the dealership. McKichan reported that later in the day, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported as having been stolen from the dealership, and at approximately 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, an officer passed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude officers in the area of the dog park and Bandshell Park, going so far as to driving on the bike path in the area. Chief McKichan went on to state that the suspects quickly abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue SW, and a witness indicated that two white males and one black male had fled from the vehicle.
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

Suspect in custody after theft of motor vehicle from Austin car dealership Thursdasy

A suspect is in custody after the theft of a vehicle from an Austin car dealership last Thursday. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that a broken window report was taken from the Austin Ford dealership on West Oakland Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning. At the time of the report, while it looked as though possible entry had been gained into the building, nothing was noted to law enforcement as having been stolen from the dealership. McKichan reported that later in the day, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported as having been stolen from the dealership, and at approximately 3:00 p.m. that afternoon, an officer passed the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle attempted to elude officers in the area of the dog park and Bandshell Park, going so far as to driving on the bike path in the area. Chief McKichan went on to state that the suspects quickly abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of 12th Avenue SW, and a witness indicated that two white males and one black male had fled from the vehicle.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rome woman charged with vehicle theft

A Rome woman was arrested outside her residence on Spring Creek Street Thursday afternoon after she reportedly stole a woman's car, reports stated. According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:. The 2012 burgundy Nissan Rogue was reported missing around 3 p.m. The complainant said she had left...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Vehicles, money reported stolen from Bryden Motors after burglary

BELOIT—Three vehicles and cash were reported stolen following a burglary at Bryden Motors, 548 Broad St., on Thursday, according to the Beloit Police Department. Beloit police took a report at around 6:04 a.m. of the theft of three vehicles and an undisclosed sum of money from the auto dealership, with no suspect information available as of press time.

