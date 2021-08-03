Thinking Out Loud: The picture of youth

My best friend from high school posted a picture of us recently on Facebook. We were 14 or 15 at the time and sitting in the photo booth in Greene’s department store. For mere pocket change we could have a silly, good time making faces, or trying to look serious, or giving each other bunny ears without the other one knowing until the photos popped out of the machine. Sometimes we would see how many of our friends we could fit in the picture with us, even though it was frowned upon by the clerks … if they caught us.