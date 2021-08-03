Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

A year later, Beirut blast victims push leaders for justice

By SARAH EL DEEB
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GTQNY_0bFzqRC500
1 of 12

BEIRUT (AP) — After the massive explosion at Beirut’s port a year ago, only a small part of Ibrahim Hoteit’s younger brother was identified: his scalp. His brother was a large man, a firefighter, a martial arts champion, but Hoteit buried him in a container the size of a shoe box.

Since then, Hoteit has sold his business and sleeps only a few hours a night.

One thing drives him now: winning justice for the victims of the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion that killed more than 214 people and punishing Lebanon’s political elite, blamed for causing the disaster through their corruption and mismanagement.

“I don’t see a minister or president or parliament speaker. I am seeing the person who killed my brother and others with him,” Hoteit said.

Hoteit and his wife, Hanan, have built an association of more than 100 families of those killed. They are waging a campaign of protests trying to force politicians to allow the truth to come out.

A year later, critics say the political leadership has succeeded in stonewalling the judicial investigation that was launched to uncover what happened in the explosion and who was responsible. Aiming to get around the barriers, another group of families is calling for an international fact-finding mission by the U.N. Human Rights Council.

President Michel Aoun said no one will have political cover if they are found negligent or guilty but has not addressed accusations that officials are obstructing the investigation.

Hoteit and other families say they are up against not just a government but the entire political system that has ruled Lebanon for more than 30 years. It’s a system that protects itself so intensely it seems invulnerable, even as many Lebanese say it has led the country into ruin — pointing to both the explosion and a financial meltdown that is one of the world’s worst in the past 150 years.

The blast was preceded by a fire that broke out at the port, and hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a hangar along with other highly combustible materials exploded.

It was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. Along with the dead, thousands were injured. Some 300,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Painted on a wall opposite the still mangled port, a large slogan declares, “My government did this.”

It soon emerged from documents that the ammonium nitrate had been stored improperly at the port since 2014 and that multiple high-level officials over the years knew of its presence and did nothing.

Since the end of the civil war in 1990, the former warlords in that conflict have run Lebanon, heading sectarian-rooted factions. They have divvied government offices up among themselves, and their patronage system has fomented widespread corruption. Though rivals, the factions close ranks to prevent accountability.

Hoteit’s brother Tharwat was among the group of firefighters who rushed to battle the initial blaze. All were killed.

Hoteit and Hanan spent the next 12 days searching through hospitals for his brother. They turned over bodies to see their faces.

Along the way, they met other families on the same grisly search. They continued to communicate, first through a WhatsApp group, trading stories of their loved ones.

Then they organized to fight.

At first, the group held vigils outside the port on the 4th of every month to remind the public of the demands of justice.

But as the investigation stalled, the group changed tactics, turning to protests.

Their first angry protest, burning tires and blocking roads, came after the political leadership succeeded in removing the first chief of the investigation into the explosion, Fadi Sawwan. Politicians gained a court order for his removal after he named three former senior ministers and the caretaker prime minister to be charged with negligence leading to death. The caretaker prime minister has dismissed the allegations as “diabolical.”

A new chief investigator was swiftly named: Tarek Bitar, a younger judge with no clear political affiliations.

Bitar cast a wider net, pursuing even senior military, intelligence and security officers. In February, he asked the government and parliament to lift immunity from the heads of two main security agencies and two lawmakers so he could question them.

The families were elated.

But the political elite again closed ranks. Lawmakers and government officials refused to lift immunity. The interior minister said his legal department advised against it, reportedly because the security agency in question was not responsible for the shipment.

So the families began protests targeting parliament members and officials they accuse of burying the truth. In TV ads and social media posts, they branded those who opposed lifting immunity as “the ammonium nitrate lawmakers.”

On Monday, the families gave officials until Tuesday afternoon for immunity to be lifted or else they would give a “bone-crushing” response, though they did not elaborate.

With his black T-shirt, jeans and hair slicked back, Hoteit has become synonymous with calls for justice. The 51-year-old-father of three coordinates with local groups to document and archive every piece of information on the blast and has met with several of the politicians he has led protests against.

A domestic reckoning may be the only way to bring down the wall of impunity and break Lebanon’s ruling system, Hoteit says.

“If this doesn’t bring about change, nothing will.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Corruption#Explosions#Ap#Lebanese#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Middle EastArkansas Online

After Beirut blast, winning justice becomes a life's mission

BEIRUT -- After the massive explosion at Beirut's port a year ago, only a small part of Ibrahim Hoteit's younger brother was identified: his scalp. Hoteit buried his brother -- a large man, a firefighter, a martial arts champion -- in a container the size of a shoebox. Since then,...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Commentary: No accountability one year after Beirut blast

It's been one year since the devastating Beirut port explosion, perhaps the worst non-nuclear blast in a heavily populated area in human history. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port ignited in a devastating eruption that left much of the city shattered. The anatomy of the disaster,...
Middle EastWashington Post

Lebanon mourns victims of Beirut blast with sorrow and anger

BEIRUT — Lebanon held a day of mourning Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the huge explosion at the Beirut port that destroyed much of the city, wrecked the lives of tens of thousands of people and helped propel Lebanon's economy further toward collapse. The day also quickly turned...
Visual Artartreview.com

A new monument to victims of Beirut’s port blast sparks criticism

Locals are calling for justice to be served before memorials can be erected. A new sculpture by artist Nadim Karam commemorating the victims of the deadly explosion that shattered the city of Beirut last year has been met with criticism. The Gesture, a 25m-high human figure made of steel savaged from the rubble, was erected on the site of the tragedy as ‘an act of memory and a gesture towards the immensity of sadness that marks the people of Beirut’. The project was funded by various private companies.
Middle EastThe Independent

A year on from the blast that devastated Beirut, and much of Lebanon remains shattered

A year on from the explosion that devastated Beirut, much of Lebanon’s political stability and the nation itself, the country remains almost as shattered as it was that day. It was not some audacious act of terror that detonated some 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser stored unsafely in a dockside warehouse, but (if it can be expressed in this way) an outrageous act of neglect; in turn born of complacency and a badly debilitated state.
Charitiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Donors' Conference Aims to Boost Lebanese a Year After Beirut Blast

PARIS - France hopes to secure more than $350 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon's crisis-battered population at a donors' conference it co-hosts with the United Nations Wednesday - marking the year anniversary of Beirut's deadly port blast. International pressure is growing for Lebanon's fractious parties to unify and push through reforms.
Middle EastWashington Post

A year after Beirut’s blast, Macron’s Lebanon gambit is a dud

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. A year ago, the world watched in horror as a monstrous blast ripped apart Beirut’s...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy