Can you do something about stubborn unvaccinated people? Yes, you can.
COVID cases are going up. Mask sales are again on the rise. And yet, vaccine resistance grows. Does this make any sense?. The ongoing surge in all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico — one that’s putting cases in some regions at the same levels they were one year ago, at the height of the pandemic and before there was a vaccine — is largely due to the fact that about half of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated, health officials across the country confirm. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 97% — 97%! — of those recently hospitalized by the virus were unvaccinated.www.phillytrib.com
