Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can you do something about stubborn unvaccinated people? Yes, you can.

By Peggy Drexler
phillytrib.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID cases are going up. Mask sales are again on the rise. And yet, vaccine resistance grows. Does this make any sense?. The ongoing surge in all 50 states, plus D.C. and Puerto Rico — one that’s putting cases in some regions at the same levels they were one year ago, at the height of the pandemic and before there was a vaccine — is largely due to the fact that about half of the U.S. population remains unvaccinated, health officials across the country confirm. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 97% — 97%! — of those recently hospitalized by the virus were unvaccinated.

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Washington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Public HealthIola Register

Whom do the unvaccinated Americans blame for surge?

Most unvaccinated Americans don’t blame themselves for the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., pointing instead to international travelers, mainstream media and President Joe Biden as causes. An Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found that among the unvaccinated, 37% blame people traveling to the U.S. from other countries, 27%...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

These are the five least vaccinated states in the US right now

Nationally, slightly more than 48 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 56 percent have received at least one dose. Alabama, according to the data, has fully vaccinated the lowest percentage of its population. Five states’ vaccination rates are well above the national level, with Vermont leading...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

Now you can ask Dr. Fauci a question about COVID-19 vaccines

What would you ask Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 vaccination if you could?. Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, will answer questions from Review-Journal readers on Thursday. The question-and-answer session, to be conducted over Zoom, comes at a time when numbers of new vaccinations are falling and new...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthWebMD

Half of Unvaccinated Americans Not Concerned About Delta Variant, Poll Finds

July 19, 2021 -- About half of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Americans aren’t concerned about the contagious Delta variant, according to a new poll. Among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who responded to new a CBS/YouGov poll, 48% said they were “personally concerned” about the Delta variant, compared with 72% of fully vaccinated people who said they were concerned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy