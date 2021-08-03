Mobile Phone is The Modern Battlespace

I'm sure I'm not alone here, but aside from losing a child momentarily at the supermarket, I've never been more scared recently than when I thought I lost my phone. You may think that's hyperbole or a ridiculous commentary on modern times but just think about all that is on our phones these days: credit card and banking information, family photos, business information, and more. Thankfully, big players like Google and Samsung have built-in features that let you locate your phone, ping it, and even erase its data if need be. I'll show you how to use both Samsung's Find My Mobile, SmartThings Find, and Google's Find My Device to keep tabs on your devices so that you have control, even when they're out of your possession.