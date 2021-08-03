Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Mobile Phone is The Modern Battlespace

By Davi Ottenheimer
securityboulevard.com
 4 days ago

Way back in 2012 I gave a presentation called “Big Data’s Fourth V”, which really was meant to kick-off my “new” book about how hard data integrity is in the emerging technology space. In it I described how the mobile phone is the modern battlespace, using charts like rapid adoption...

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Battlespace#Big Data#Hq#Andsf#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to use Find My Mobile to locate your lost Samsung Galaxy phone

I'm sure I'm not alone here, but aside from losing a child momentarily at the supermarket, I've never been more scared recently than when I thought I lost my phone. You may think that's hyperbole or a ridiculous commentary on modern times but just think about all that is on our phones these days: credit card and banking information, family photos, business information, and more. Thankfully, big players like Google and Samsung have built-in features that let you locate your phone, ping it, and even erase its data if need be. I'll show you how to use both Samsung's Find My Mobile, SmartThings Find, and Google's Find My Device to keep tabs on your devices so that you have control, even when they're out of your possession.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

BlackBerry aiming to make its comeback in mobile phone market

It seems like BlackBerry is gearing up for its comeback pretty soon. The company hinted at this last year when it became part of Onward Mobility, which is a mobile security company from the US. Now, the company starting to reach out again to build public interest. According to a...
Hobbiesthisgengaming.com

The Role of Mobile Phones in Casino Market Success

The iGaming industry began in the early 1990s, and it was once a niche pastime that few people participated in. However, as shown in this article below, the emergence of mobile technology flipped this industry on its head. The Evolution of Mobile Casino Gambling. The first online casinos appeared in...
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Nokia 6310 mobile phone launched

We have already seen two new smartphones from HMD Global today and now we have a new classic mobile phone from the company, the Nokia 6310. The new Nokia 6310 is a feature phone which has been revamped from the original handset and it even comes with the classic Snake game.
Cell PhonesCNET

Android 12: Can your phone handle Google's latest mobile OS?

The latest version of Google's mobile OS, Android 12, is coming soon and with it one of the biggest overhauls Android has seen in years. The new OS is expected to be feature-packed with the addition of Quick Tap, Scrollable Screenshots, improved privacy dashboards and more. So when can you...
Soccerbatleynews.co.uk

Adults have revealed the clumsy ways their mobile phones have been damaged.

Research into 2,000 adults found two thirds have broken or tarnished their beloved device at some point - with a third having done so during the past 12 months alone. A fifth have managed to drop their mobile into the toilet, one in 10 have inadvertently driven over their device, and one in 10 said their handset broke because their dog bit it.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Best mobile antivirus apps for protecting your phone

It’s fair to say we live on our smartphones and tablets. They allow us to browse the web, connect with people via social media, capture photos and videos, keep up-to-date with the news, play games, stream movies and music, and much more. But despite playing a significant role in our...
Cell PhonesZDNet

Samsung mobile boss confirms S Pen support for foldable phones

The upcoming Galaxy Z foldable phones to be launched at Unpacked on August 11 will feature an S Pen "designed specifically for foldable phones", Samsung Mobile president TM Roh said on Tuesday. The upcoming phones will also feature more partner apps that make the most of the fold-out format, Roh...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Pixel 6 with tensor: Google is building its own AI chips in its premium mobile phone for the first time

Google has developed its own system on a chip (SoC) for its next generation of mobile phones. It goes by the name of Tensor and is optimized for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Google expects this to lead to significant advances in photography and videography as well as speech recognition – data protection-friendly directly on the mobile phone instead of having to load data into the cloud.
Industrytechweez.com

Microsoft Launches Mobile Platform to Modernize Agribusiness Supply Chains

An initiative that will avail digital tools and training resources to small-scale farmers and agriculture-linked small businesses in Africa has been launched. The program is a partnership between Microsoft’s 4Afrika initiative and IFC and aims to support digital transformation in Africa’s agribusiness sector, modernize supply chains and boost farmers’ productivity and incomes.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

The 10 best mobile phones from Argos you can buy in August 2021

You want a new mobile phone, you know the type and every detail down to the colour. Or perhaps you just want a browse to find what smartphone suits you. Look no further, Argos can help. One of the UK's most recognisable retailers, Argos offers you the option to go into a store and have your dream mobile phone in your hand this very day.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OtterBox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip for phone controllers

Phone gamers looking for a more convenient way to use a games controller while playing games on their phone, may be interested in the Otterbox MagSafe Mobile Gaming Clip launch this week and now available to purchase priced at $39.95. The Mobile Gaming Clip has been specifically designed to be used with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S controllers, Xbox One controller, Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2 and the OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

30th Anniversary of the World Wide Web | Avast

Thirty years ago this week, Tim Berners-Lee published the first web page to the internet, kicking off a wave of excitement — and debate — about the potential for the world’s largest interconnected information system to open access to education, opportunity, discovery, and innovation. It would be a few years...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks

CSPs understand today that they need more from cloud. Cloud must be rebuilt to cloud-native so that they can get business agility. The post How Cloud Native Technology will Impact 5G Mobile Networks appeared first on Radware Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Radware Blog...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Demystifying the 18 Checks for Secure Scorecards

What are Secure Scorecards for open source projects? And how they help you produce secure software. “No need to remake the wheel.” The reason this cliche exists is that it’s true. If something already exists and works, then recreating it from scratch is inefficient. Open-source code is the developer’s “wheel” that doesn’t need to be remade. While open-source code can make product development faster, it also comes with security risks. Working to combat this problem, the Open- Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) and Google are working together on the “Scorecards” project to try and build stronger security throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). Secure Scorecards act as a set of best practices, building visibility into both actual and potential exploitation of vulnerabilities in an open-source software project.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Examining Unique Magento Backdoors

During a recent investigation into a compromised Magento ecommerce environment, we discovered the presence of five different backdoors that would provide attackers with code execution capabilities. The techniques used by the attackers in these backdoors illustrates the ever-changing landscape of website security and highlights some of the tactics used to avoid traditional backdoor detection.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Xiaomi is already the largest mobile phone seller in Europe, surpassing Samsung and Apple

In 2017, Xiaomi opened its first physical store in Spain as part of a penetration strategy in the West and Europe. Today, 4 years later, the popular Chinese brand of electronic devices, creator of an ecosystem of ‘smart’ devices ranging from mobile phones to tablets, bicycles, fans or even a smart rice cooker ‘, can boast of being the first in sales in the EU, ahead of Samsung.

Comments / 0

Community Policy