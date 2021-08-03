Marian Wright Edelman: Remembering Bob Moses
On July 25 we lost the quiet and brilliant educator, scholar and civil rights hero Bob Moses, a great man and a dear friend. For me and my generation of young civil rights workers, Bob was, after Dr. King, the most influential person in our movement lives. We all looked up to him although he was just a few years older. I and all of us would do anything for Bob and follow anywhere he led because we knew he would do anything for us and sacrifice all to win justice for the poor disenfranchised people of Mississippi.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0