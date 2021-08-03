Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates expands, opens sixth Pikes Peak region location

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates recently opened its sixth Pikes Peak region location at in the growing northern portion of Colorado Springs. As with the clinic’s other locations in the city, the 1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 120 (80921) office, which opened June 30, offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy. Other ORA locations are on Austin Bluffs Parkway, Elkton Drive, Tutt Boulevard, and Tenderfoot Hill Road in the Springs as well as one on Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.