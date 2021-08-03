Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Associates expands, opens sixth Pikes Peak region location

By ELISE SAPPINGTON
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrthopedic Rehabilitation Associates recently opened its sixth Pikes Peak region location at in the growing northern portion of Colorado Springs. As with the clinic’s other locations in the city, the 1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 120 (80921) office, which opened June 30, offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy. Other ORA locations are on Austin Bluffs Parkway, Elkton Drive, Tutt Boulevard, and Tenderfoot Hill Road in the Springs as well as one on Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
City
Austin, CO
City
Monument, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pikes Peak#Ora#Springs#Interquest#Emory University#Oraclinic Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy