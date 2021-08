Few industries have changed as dramatically as financial services (fiserv) in the last decade. Banking and financial transactions were once an exclusively in-person process; now customers regularly conduct their financial affairs digitally, and employees of fiserv companies increasingly rely on websites and cloud and SaaS apps, as opposed to the walled gardens of the past. Bad actors know that the reward is high if they can steal data or assets from a financial firm. These hacks cast doubt on the security and reliability of financial services and fintech firms overall.