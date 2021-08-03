Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celestial Ephemerides: A Collection Of Dark Ambient Summary Reviews, Part III

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 4 days ago

I love how Dark Ambient continues to grow and find ways to expand beyond the typical means of uniformity. While the baseline of stimulating drones and gloomy soundscapes are a permanent fixture in Dark Ambient music, the use of textured field recordings and the fusion of other genres show an increased variety in the music created for this genre and how it is able to expand. Welcome to round three of Celestial Ephemerides for my Dark Ambient summary reviews and I hope you savor this broad spectrum of releases and appreciate them as much as I do.

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Iii#Ambient Music#How It Is
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Arturia FX Collection 2 review

Arturia’s effects range keeps getting better, and Bus Force is a new highlight. A great value, impressively consistent collection. Over the past few years Arturia has been trickling out virtual effects under the umbrella of its ‘Effects You’ll Actually Use’ series – a clunky moniker but a factual one. By...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: MORDRED The Dark Parade

Like any sub-genre, funk metal had its bad and its good. No, seriously! Despite the fact that most folks who were originally around during its first (and hopefully last) wave will forever poke fun at the era’s musical and sartorial decisions, there was some awesome stuff that emerged from that unlikely combination. No, seriously!
Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: KING WOMAN Celestial Blues

Chelsea Wolfe arguably rules over folky doom with powerhouse female vocals, but King Woman also deserves recognition in this queendom. Kristina Esfandiari’s pipes put King Woman’s debut LP Created in the Image of Suffering on an entirely different level. The instrumentation had its moments, but it’s like the doomgaze equivalent of David Tibet fronting the neo-folk group Current 93. The music wouldn't have its transportive qualities without Esfandiari's monstrous singing. While that’s technically still the case on Celestial Blues, the band beefs up their arrangements alongside Esfandiari’s voice.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Subterranean Source – Ellipsis (2021; Winter-Light)

Subterrean Source is sound artist Andrea Bellucci. On Ellipsis, he teams with collaborators Paolo L Bandera (electronics), Nimh (guitars and synths), Lunar Abyss Deus Organum (electronics), New Risen Throne (samples and drones), and Exit in Grey (electronics and drones) on five respective pieces. The result is prime dark ambient, with the requisite menacing drones and irregular electroacoustic elements their are either percussive or shimmering. Textures vary from smooth to jagged, approaching but not quite reaching noise wall levels. Despite the mix of collaborators, there is a general consistency in approach across these tracks. The only mild exception is Ocean Chants and Ghosts, featuring the delay-heavy electric guitar of Nihm adding a bluesy melancholy to a shifting pattern of airy-yet-brooding synth layers and effects. A high point is Zaruchejnaya with Lunar Abyss Deus Organum, a dense and claustrophobic affair of drones, bells, percussion, electronic manipulation, and voices.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Wing Vilma Blends Organic and Electronic on New Song “Bridges”

Wing Vilma is the name that Michigan-born musician Miles Coleman has used since 2017. With a new album called Spirit Practice on the way later this month, a collection of music that was created during a time of change for Coleman, as they came out as trans and non-binary while recording the LP. Today we’re premiering a new song from the album called “Bridges,” which like the rest of the album combines elements of striking field recordings with beautifully textured synths and electronic percussion.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Code Sounds releases Massive X Dark Ambient sound pack

Loopmasters has launched a new sound pack by Code Sounds. Massive X Dark Ambient submerges deep into the dark abyss and endless void with an arsenal of meticulously crafted presets for Native Instruments powerhouse synth Massive X. A highly focused preset bank that explores Dark Ambient, Cinematic, Experimental Music and...
Musichappymag.tv

‘Spaciousness 2’: a brand new compilation exploring the many faces of ambient music

Coming by way of UK imprint Lo Recordings, Spaciousness 2 is a wonderfully textile and diverse collection of ambient and ambient-adjacent music. Ambient music has long served as an antidote to a world that gets louder and louder. In their myriad of different ways, artists have attempted to catalogue the sounds between sounds; atmosphere, liminal spaces, and otherwise subtle pieces of everyday music that, when paid attention to, can be as arresting as an orchestra.
Musicmixonline.com

Insights In Sound – Roger Bechirian, Producer/Engineer (Episode 36)

From Elvis Costello , Squeeze, and the Flaming Groovies, to Nick Lowe, Rockpile, and The Undertones, producer Roger Bechirian ‘s work played an integral part of the UK New Wave sound of the late ‘70s and ‘80s. His approach to recording is old school clean and unadulterated, and his approach to the creative process is at once both hands off and collaborative. The result has been a collection powerful and memorable recordings that have stood the test of time. Join us for a look at his career, his work ethos, and some great stories.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: DC Breaks Halo

Halo is an all-in-one d’n’b sound design tool, and the sounds it makes for its target genre are exceptional. It’s perfectly possible to create entire tracks with this one instrument. It’s also a powerful hybrid synth and sampler that could be helpful to producers working in virtually any electronic genres.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: July 2021

There are an unusually high amount of collaborations in the best ambient records from this long, hot July. For some, it’s reflective of closeness, as when William Tyler and Luke Schneider recorded their record in the forced intimacy of a pandemic quarantine. For others, like the trans-Atlantic partnership of Requiem & Simon McCorry, their collaboration is only possible because of the advancements in remote recording technology. These records just as often explore the discords of duality as they do their potential harmonies. But the records all reflect a give and take, whether between Tyler’s guitar and Schneider’s pedal steel, or between the past and the present nature that Hollie Kenniff calls home.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Perfect Sounds’ 50 Favorite Music Releases of 2021 So Far

There are a couple of reasons why I’m posting this belated “mid-year” faves lists now. For one, July was incredibly busy, and I had no time nor energy to do any writing, either of the professional or blogging kind. My first piece of August is due to be published this coming Monday, so for reason number two, consider this a sort of kick off. And third, today is Bandcamp Friday, which means today the hosting site will be waiving their cut for all sales, digital or physical media. Most of the releases listed below can be found on Bandcamp.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Review: 'Below the Edge of Darkness,' by Edith Widder

Bioluminescence is one of those words, six science-sounding syllables, that might make some readers back away slowly. Such hesitation would be a shame, however, if it stops anyone from picking up marine biologist Edith Widder's enthralling new memoir, "Below the Edge of Darkness." Widder has spent four decades studying bioluminescence,...
ComputersNo Film School

Sound Tips for Mixing Audio with the Loudness Radar in Premiere Pro

Elevate your audio mixing game with these Premiere Pro tips. If there’s one area that film and video professionals absolutely should ignore, it’s audio. I mean, who cares, right? We’re gonna blow you away with beautiful visuals and cinematography. Why even bother with sound design and audio mixing, right?. If...
Musicghostcultmag.com

SPLIT RELEASE REVIEW: Wizzerd Vs. Merlin – Turned to Stone Chapter III

Like the previous installment, the third chapter in Ripple Music’s Turned to Stone series is framed as a challenge between two contenders for Stoner Doom supremacy. But while Chapter II saw Howling Giant and Sergeant Thunderhoof put forth their competition as a battle of wits between mythic swordsmen, Chapter III is the culmination of an ongoing meme war between Merlin and Wizzerd. It also operates on a similar template as each band is given a full epic track to put their best foot forward.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Yellow Magic Orchestra: Explorations, Part 1 (1978-1981)

This is the part one of a multi-part exploration of Japanese synthpop pioneer Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO) previewed in the recent “Yellow Magic Orchestra: Prologue”. This week, I’m dissecting the group’s albums from the 1978 self-titled debut through November 1981’s Technodelic. While I did as much research as possible, in the English-speaking world little verifiable information about YMO exists. Earlier this year, Ryuichi Sakamoto associate Eiichi Yoshimura published YMO 1978-2043: Definitive Story Of Yellow Magic Orchestra, but no English translation exists (and I’ve not yet learned Japanese). Much of what’s on Wikipedia has no traceable citation; to avoid inaccuracies any info from there will be mentioned as “supposed” or “presumed”.
TV ShowsThe Quietus

I Hear New Worlds: Chris Carter's Favourite Albums

From a clandestine love of ABBA to a mind-expanding teenage encounter with Pink Floyd, via Joe Meek, Wendy Carlos and Tangerine Dream, Chris Carter of Throbbing Gristle writes on the music that changed his life. Photo by Paul Heartfield. One of the founder members of Throbbing Gristle, Chris Carter is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy