Celestial Ephemerides: A Collection Of Dark Ambient Summary Reviews, Part III
I love how Dark Ambient continues to grow and find ways to expand beyond the typical means of uniformity. While the baseline of stimulating drones and gloomy soundscapes are a permanent fixture in Dark Ambient music, the use of textured field recordings and the fusion of other genres show an increased variety in the music created for this genre and how it is able to expand. Welcome to round three of Celestial Ephemerides for my Dark Ambient summary reviews and I hope you savor this broad spectrum of releases and appreciate them as much as I do.avantmusicnews.com
Comments / 0