Horse Cave, KY

William Waldorf Laing

By Nellie Pickett
 6 days ago

William Waldorf Laing was born in Oaklyn, New Jersey on September 7th 1927. He died at his home in Horse Cave, Kentucky on Thursday the 29th of July 2021. He was surrounded by his family at the end of his life on Earth, his wife of 67 years Gloria, his son David and his daughter Sharon. These are the bare facts of the beginning and end of a mans life but tell you nothing of the quality of the man, his energy, focus, drive, passions and shear determination to make something of himself. To drink deeply of the cup of life.

