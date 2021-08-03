What’s Up: August 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA

Scientists are the first to know about rare sightings out in the galaxy, and most recently, they discovered one extraordinary find: a star moving at lighting speed in the Milky Way. According to new research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, this star is a piece of shrapnel from a supernova (a cosmic explosion that happens when a white dwarf star gets too big to support itself and releases a massive amount of energy) that is still speeding its way through space. "This star is moving so fast that it's almost certainly leaving the galaxy…[it's] moving almost two million miles an hour," JJ Hermes, the assistant professor of astronomy at Boston University College of Arts and Sciences, said. "To have gone through partial detonation and still survive is very cool and unique, and it's only in the last few years that we've started to think this kind of star could exist," added Odelia Putterman, a former Boston University student and lab scientist.