Astronomy

What’s Up: August 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA

spacecoastdaily.com
 4 days ago

(NASA) – Prime time for the Perseids, Jupiter, and Saturn at “opposition,” and why the fourth full moon of the season is kinda special…. August brings the best-known meteor shower of the year, the Perseids. This annual meteor shower happens each year as Earth crosses the debris trail of comet Swift-Tuttle. Most of these meteors are grains of dust up to the size of a pea, and they create fabulous “shooting stars” as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

Astronomymarthastewart.com

A Star Is Speeding Through the Milky Way at Nearly Two Million Miles an Hour

Scientists are the first to know about rare sightings out in the galaxy, and most recently, they discovered one extraordinary find: a star moving at lighting speed in the Milky Way. According to new research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, this star is a piece of shrapnel from a supernova (a cosmic explosion that happens when a white dwarf star gets too big to support itself and releases a massive amount of energy) that is still speeding its way through space. "This star is moving so fast that it's almost certainly leaving the galaxy…[it's] moving almost two million miles an hour," JJ Hermes, the assistant professor of astronomy at Boston University College of Arts and Sciences, said. "To have gone through partial detonation and still survive is very cool and unique, and it's only in the last few years that we've started to think this kind of star could exist," added Odelia Putterman, a former Boston University student and lab scientist.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

NASA has glimpsed our galaxy's fate in three-way galactic brawl

A stunning Hubble Space Telescope image of three galaxies tearing each other apart has given astronomers an early glimpse into the Milky Way’s fate. Located 389 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Lynx, Arp 195 is a galaxy cluster made up of three galaxies ripping each other apart in a three-way gravitational tug-of-war. It is a destiny that astronomers predict will befall the Milky Way when, in 4.5 billion years’ time, it is set to collide with the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, according to an assessment by the European Space Agency.
AstronomyPosted by
Amomama

Here's What to Expect throughout August from Our Star Signs

With a new month comes new opportunities to seize the day and avoid costly mistakes. All twelve signs can benefit from some advice—especially in the love and career departments!. We expected 2021 to be a year that would redeem 2020, but sadly, not everything is back to normal. August will...
AstronomyPhys.org

NASA model describes nearby star that resembles early sun

New research led by NASA provides a closer look at a nearby star thought to resemble our young sun. The work allows scientists to better understand what our sun may have been like when it was young, and how it may have shaped the atmosphere of our planet and the development of life on Earth.
Astronomymediarunsearch.co.uk

NASA probe reveals what Mars looks like from the inside

InSight has detected seismic motion on the Red Planet since early 2019. Their data showed crust thickness and core size. Scientists say they can now describe the inner rocky structure of Mars in huge numbers. The data was obtained from the InSight spacecraft, which has been detecting seismic motions on...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA InSight check out what’s inside Mars

In 2018, a NASA spacecraft called InSight landed on the surface of Mars. Before InSight landed on the surface, all other missions, including rovers and orbiters studying Mars, concentrated on the surface of the Red Planet. However, InSight was different because it was designed to study Mars’ interior using a seismometer.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Fine Show Expected from the Perseid Meteor Shower

With no interference from the Moon, this year’s Perseid meteor shower should be excellent. Find a dark location and enjoy every flash. With the Moon just three and a half days past new and setting around 10 p.m. local daylight-saving time, the stage is set for a splendid show of the annual Perseid meteor shower. Because the shower is active from mid-July to late-August, don't be surprised to see a few Perseids on any clear night in the next few weeks. But for the whole enchilada, plan to watch on the nights of August 11–12 when the shower is expected to reach maximum. There are indications the peak may even extend into the next night, so consider August 12–13 as well.
AstronomyPioneer Press

Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Perseids, planets, and more this August

Even though it’s become one of the most overused words in the English language, awesome is the very best word to describe stargazing this month! There’s so much going on. The biggest show is the annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the best of the year. It’ll be spectacular this year because there will be no moonlight getting in the way. Skies will be truly dark. If you’re not already there, you owe it to yourself to head out to the countryside, as far away from light pollution as possible to maximize your Perseid pleasure!
Aerospace & DefenseDiscovery

What to Know About NASA’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2

Boeing is launching its space capsule via a United Launch Alliance, Atlas V rocket this Friday as a test flight with the goal of increasing the number of human spaceflight launches from American soil. The plan is for Starliner to dock with the International Space Station about 24 hours after launch and return to Earth a few days later with a parachute assisted landing at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. Although there won’t be any passengers on board, the Starliner will be carrying about 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies for the astronauts of Expedition 65, currently living aboard the orbital outpost.
AstronomyNASA

What's Up - August 2021

The best-known meteor shower of the year should be a good time this year on the peak night of Aug. 11, with no bright Moon to interfere. Jupiter and Saturn are at their best all month long. And on Aug. 22, the full moon will be a "seasonal blue moon."
AstronomyThe Tribune

Skywatcher’s Guide: Perseids streak through darkest skies

This time of every year since 36 A.D. — and most likely long before — when Chinese astronomers first recorded them, the Perseid meteors have streaked across the sky in shows ranging from the ho-hum to the magnificent. This August’s display has the potential to be of the more spectacular sort.
Astronomytheeasttexasweekend.com

August astronomy events to look up to

August 11-13 This year should be really good to catch the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Look towards the constellation Perseus in the northeastern part of the sky.. The shower starts in late July but the peak happens in the early morning hours of the 12th. Sometimes you can see up to 150 meteors per hour.
AstronomyThe Day

Enjoying dark-sky wonders, where they remain

On July 30, 2021, The Lyme Land Trust held a public-observing session at its dark sky site. Attendees hailed from Westbrook, Colchester, and Lyme. Observers were able to take advantage of three telescopes, a spotting scope, and binoculars. We gathered before darkness and learned what the Perseid meteor showers were...
Astronomycreators.com

Cosmic Caution Tape

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The reason you want to know about someone is more than sheer curiosity. You wonder about the potential. Do you share commonalities? Is there an opening? Can you make a connection? The right questions will be key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have an urge to...
Lifestylehoroscope.com

August 2021 New Moon in Leo Horoscopes

This month’s new moon makes its star-powered debut on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6:50am PT in the glitzy and glamorous sign of Leo. As the sun, moon, and Mercury (planet of communication) all align in Leo’s fiery lair, we’re being asked to bravely take action toward our passions. It’s a time to courageously follow our hearts, channel our inner superstars, and establish ourselves as the mighty rulers of our own destinies.

