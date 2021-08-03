What’s Up: August 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
(NASA) – Prime time for the Perseids, Jupiter, and Saturn at “opposition,” and why the fourth full moon of the season is kinda special…. August brings the best-known meteor shower of the year, the Perseids. This annual meteor shower happens each year as Earth crosses the debris trail of comet Swift-Tuttle. Most of these meteors are grains of dust up to the size of a pea, and they create fabulous “shooting stars” as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.spacecoastdaily.com
