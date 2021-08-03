Parkersburg Homecoming, Value City Furniture team up for contest

PARKERSBURG — Value City Furniture is partnering with the Parkersburg homecoming for the annual “Best Seat in the House” contest. People can stop by the store, in Lakeview Plaza in Parkersburg, to register, no purchase necessary. A winner will be drawn Aug. 18 to win two VIP seats for the Homecoming concerts featuring the Davisson Brothers (Aug. 20) and Kathy Mattea (Aug. 21). The winner will also receive a recliner from Value City.