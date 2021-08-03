Fire damages Homestead Court home

Members of the Waverly, Deerwalk and Williamstown volunteer fire departments responded Monday evening to a reported structure fire at 69 Homestead Court north of Parkersburg off West Virginia 2. No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the house and kicked in the door to get multiple dogs to safety, Waverly Chief Dennis McAfee said. The cause of the fire, which McAfee said started in the kitchen, is under investigation. (Photo by Evan Bevins)