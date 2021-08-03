The 'Losing quarterbacks from every Super Bowl' quiz
The San Francisco 49ers made arguably the biggest trade of the 2021 NFL Draft when they moved up to acquire the No. 3 pick in order to select North Dakota State's Trey Lance. And while it's obvious that Lance will someday be the Niners franchise QB, it's not entirely clear when that someday will occur. In fact, head coach Kyle Shanahan recently addressed his team's QB situation by praising incumbent QB Jimmy Garoppolo. "What I told Jimmy right when we made the trade is, 'I don't know any rookie who can come and beat you out if you're playing at his best self.'"www.yardbarker.com
