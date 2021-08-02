Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Mild start to a beautiful week!

By Dylan Smith
bigcountryhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the Big Country today has been around 5 to even more than 10 degrees cooler than “typical” afternoon high temps this time of year! While that’s not what this entire forecast has in store it’s definitely looking pleasant at least for the next couple of days. Tonight: Cooler...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krbc#The Big Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: stormy start to the weekend, hotter by next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hope your weekend is off to a great start! A front that has focused clouds and occasionally heavy rain on the Cape Fear Region for a good chunk of the week will remain a player in your First Alert Forecast today Saturday. In typical summer fashion: rain is far from a guarantee for every place all the time but, just the same, some showers and storms may become briefly heavy and impactful, especially first thing Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a cautionary marginal risk of severe weather outlined for the lower Cape Fear Region. Gusty winds, lightning and torrential rains are the biggest concerns. Speaking of rain, those odds are 50-60% for Saturday morning, 40% for Saturday afternoon. and 30% for Sunday. Through this time, expect humidity to remain seasonably high with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s; readings in the 70s are more likely at night and in times of rain.
Syracuse, NYlocalsyr.com

WATCH: A few scattered evening showers/storms, mild and muggy tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – TONIGHT:. A few scattered showers and storms this evening diminish after 9 or 10 with a quiet overnight expected. It’s a mild and muggy night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Watch out for patchy fog to develop overnight too if you are out and about late tonight.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Saturday Weather Outlook: Sunny, windy, and hot today.

Saturday Weather Outlook: Sunny, windy, and hot today. With bright sunshine we will see afternoon highs 98-100 degrees. Southerly winds will be 10-15 G25mph. Tonight will eventually cool down to around 75 degrees by Sunday morning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy