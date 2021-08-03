Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

By JEFFREY COLLINS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUCGI_0bFzkzeZ00
1 of 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel, authorities said.

A man, woman and 10-year-old girl were killed in the shootings Monday around 3 p.m. inside a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

On Tuesday, the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Randy Grant Perkins, 56, Megan Lee Gale Dinkins, 30, and Shey Nicole Dinkins, according to local news outlets. All were listed as residents of the same Greenwood home.

Another child was also hurt in the shooting, but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911, Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

Jeffery David Powell, 36, was arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida, deputies said in a statement early Tuesday morning.

Kelly told the newspaper that Powell flew to Florida on a commercial flight but didn’t give details about how he got to the airport or what led to his arrest.

Deputies were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Kelly said at a news conference Monday evening.

“There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other,” the sheriff said.

Powell has a charge of breach of trust of between $2,000 and $10,000 pending in Greenwood County and was convicted of domestic violence in both 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Deputies did not say if Powell had a lawyer and they did not detail what charges he is facing in the shootings.

The shootings happened in a rural area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Greenville.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 60

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Greenwood County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, FL
Greenwood County, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Greenwood, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#S Carolina#Domestic Violence#Sheriff Dennis Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Former prosecutor, 8 others charged in police report case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former prosecutor was indicted along with former police department employees, an attorney and others in a scheme to profit from confidential police report information, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday. Former Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Glenda Adams, 48, was charged with bribery of...
Maine StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Maine jail guard pleads not guilty to assault charges

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine county jail guard has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged assault on an incarcerated man. Cumberland County Jail guard Vinal Thompson faced felony charges for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of assault and reckless conduct, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Comments / 60

Community Policy