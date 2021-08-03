Fecal implants provide relief from C. diff infections in Colorado Springs

Brace yourself: Healthy human feces is one of the new frontiers in health care. Fecal microbiota transplantation, the process of transferring fecal bacteria and other microbes from a healthy person into a sick one, exists at a hospital near you. Right now the procedure is only being done to treat nasty Clostridium difficile bacterial infections, but researchers are looking into using it to treat other medical conditions, including obesity, colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and autism.