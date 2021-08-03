Cancel
NBA

Heat to re-sign PG Gabe Vincent

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are set to bring back free agent point guard Gabe Vincent on a two-year, $3.5M minimum contract, Vincent’s agent Bill Neff informs Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Vincent, 25, appeared in 50 games for the Heat during the 2020-21 season, including seven starts. Vincent averaged 4.8 PPG, 1.3 APG and 1.1 RPG in 13.1 MPG last year.

After going undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018, Vincent played with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s NBAGL affiliate, for the 2018-19 season.

He then latched on with the Heat as a two-way player for the 2019-20 season. Vincent appeared in just nine games for Miami during his rookie season, spending most of his time with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

He was named the Most Improved Player in the G League for 2019-20 while with Sioux Falls, after averaging 21.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.1 APG, while pouring in a .450/.406/.923 slash line. At the NBA level, he has been a gritty, defense-first option on the perimeter.

