Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Live Well: Peace, chaos can arise in unexpected places

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
Posted by 
The Gazette
The Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk66S_0bFzktMD00

There is a place I forgot I like to go.

It’s tranquil. It brings me peace. I can sit there for awhile and allow my thoughts to simmer down into still waters.

The location surprises me, but it’s likely one you occupy once a week, as our city is home to oodles of caboodles of religious folks.

That place is a church.

I knew this could happen, but I had forgotten. I’m not religious. I might go years without stepping inside a church. But now I have been reminded.

It happened inadvertently, when I recently tucked myself into a pew at First Christian Church downtown. I came for the Saturday night music series on the labyrinth outside, but rain forced the jazz trio inside, where they set up in front of the church’s Létourneau mechanical-action organ.

Their head-bopping tunes filled the nave as I slunk in and settled into the cozy seat. And almost immediately, that feeling of serenity encircled me, wrapping me in its invisible cloak. I sat very still and hoped the feeling wouldn’t dissipate, as I also absorbed the healing power of the slinky music. And I wondered if I could return to this space on a random weekday for another hit of peace. Do churches leave their doors open during the week so parishioners and others can sit for a spell and catch their breath on the most frantic or melancholy of days?

As it turns out, after calling around to a few downtown and west-side churches, that answer is mostly no. One church was locked during the week. Another was also locked, but might be open if enough staff were there and the timing worked out. A staff member at a third church generously offered her cell number, and said I could call her and she’d drive over and let me into the space and show me how to exit on my own. I’m tempted.

Now that I have been reminded of this feeling, I went back in time, searching for the first time a church gave me peace. It wasn’t as a child, when my mom carted us around to different congregations on Sundays, trying to find a home. I’m not sure what she was looking for, but we never found it, and church fell by the wayside. And while the feeling might have been there waiting for me in my teens and into my 20s, I wasn’t particularly open to it. Too busy being an agnostic, and maybe even an atheist for a few hot seconds.

But then I became more open, more curious. Started to use the ol’ “spiritual, but not religious” phrase, which I first found as one of the options to describe your religion on dating apps. It fit.

Perhaps the first church that surprised me with its energetic imprint was the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi near the downtown plaza in Santa Fe, N.M. I stepped in there years back to escape the heat and frenetic pace of my fellow tourists. I sat in the pew and took in the gorgeous architecture and stained glass. I didn’t plan to sit for so long, but I couldn’t ignore the unusual feeling. It was like invisible hands were lightly pressing down on my shoulders, encouraging me to cool my Type-A touristy jets, and filling me with a calm reassurance all was well.

I left, surprised, and hungry to recapture that feeling. It wasn’t meant to be. Not every church offers this energy, as I found out later on that same trip, when I visited the Loretto Chapel, a short walk from the Cathedral Basilica. The chapel has a delightful legend about a mysterious carpenter who showed up one day in the 1800s, built a spiraling staircase out of foreign wood and with no central support pole, and disappeared into the night without payment.

I sat in the pew, hoping for the same feeling of peace. Nope. I tried again a few days later at El Santuario de Chimayó in Chimayó, N.M., which also comes with its own legend about miracle dirt in a pit inside the church. I sat. I yearned for peace. I left.

Looking back now, I wonder if it was the frenetic energy stirred up by the swarms of enthusiastic tourists that bogarted the inherently chill vibes of the churches. Nobody was there for peace and quiet, as far as I could observe. They were after photos and dirt. I sat for maybe five minutes in El Santuario de Chimayó before the noise and crowds made me agitated, the exact opposite of what I sought. I left, wishing I hadn’t pulled off the highway to see what all the fuss was about.

What I’m saying, friends, is go where it feels good. If it disrupts your nervous system, don’t be afraid to check out.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Comments / 0

The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
90
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral Church#First Christian Church#Ol#The Loretto Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Kingsport, TNwvlt.tv

Unexpected apology during Summer Wells prayer vigil

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, another prayer circle for missing five-year-old Summer Wells was held at Borden Park in Kingsport. Before gathering around Summer’s mother in prayer, Synthia Bennett had something she wanted to get off her chest. “I kind of fell victim to believing the family has something...
Des Plaines, ILJournal & Topics

Off The Beaten Path: A Life Lived Well

Two weeks ago we conversed with a 9-year-old who shocked us with knowledge of current affairs, history and politics. Now, a 66-year Des Plaines resident nonagenarian, with 10 times the 9-year-old’s experiences, shares with us commentary and thoughts about a fulfilled, successful life and in doing so, enlightens us as to what really matters at the end of the day… or night.
ReligionEast Oregonian

Living on purpose: Worrying about tomorrow

I enjoy a good dad joke. Here’s one for you. One day I asked a friend what he was doing tomorrow; he said, “I’m getting some new glasses, and after that, I guess I’ll just see what happens.” Bad, I know, but it contains some great advice. If you spend...
Public HealthPress Democrat

Abcarian: Living life on COVID time

You call your dentist to make an appointment for your annual checkup, and you discover that you haven't been to see him since April 2019. You are getting dressed for a meeting when you suddenly realize you already attended it — two days ago. You find yourself checking the calendar...
SocietyBolivar Herald Free Press

Finding peace in the chaos

When I say leaving was hard … I mean leaving was hard. When you and your roommate spend an entire month in a foreign country with no internet service or reception and are placed with two strangers to do missions together, you can only assume that strong relationships would be built, and you would be correct.
ReligionThrive Global

Symbols of Religion Can Really Mess with LOVE

Not seeing the forest for the trees. For instance, what If the resurrection never happened?. Yes, what if? I mean, what if there was no Judas, no pieces of silver, no. Pilate—no Crucifixion? What if Jesus worked it all out with hugs and left. everyone in his wake feeling warm...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Local View: Memories of lives well lived

She spent all day and every night with him in the hospital that summer of 1991, only going home to shower and change after I arrived to be with him in the mornings. And she stayed with him at every dialysis treatment for 3½ years until he got his transplant. That gave them another six years together and allowed my parents to celebrate 55 years of marriage. But then my mother spent 19 years alone in the home they built together, before moving to assisted living.
CancerRichmond.com

Lohmann: A life cut short but one that was well-lived

For more than half of her young life, Tiffany Anne Andrews was fighting either brain cancer or the aftereffects of the treatment that saved her but left her physically diminished — though, it should be noted, hardly timid. She attended college — twice — and discovered her calling. She reached...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Can You Change Your Mind at Age 80?

People often become more rigid as they age, but that may not always be the case. In the literature of conflict resolution, there are a number of stories of people who have changed dramatically. Look for situations that could benefit from new attitudes and embrace those new ways of thought.
EntertainmentHickory Daily Record

Column: Memories light the corners of my mind

What is it that creates a memory in us? I rarely use the light over my kitchen sink, but my aging eyes needed some extra light to do some detailed work recently. I accidentally left the light on when I turned off the rest of the lights in the kitchen to leave the room.
Houlton, MEthecounty.me

Congregational Church has been a beacon for many

As the First Congregational Church of Houlton, United Church of Christ, celebrates its final day of worship, my heart is filled with sadness for its members and friends, and gratitude for its ministry. Three words come to mind especially as I think of how this church has blessed us through the years.
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

The Old Testament Book of Lamentations was written by the prophet Jeremiah as he mourned for the fall of Jerusalem and the captivity of his people. The title refers to crying aloud, or lamenting, and the central message is that sin brings the judgement of God on nations as well as on individuals.
Religiontallasseetribune.com

Deep Wells and Living Water

The woman said to him, "Sir, you have nothing to draw water with, and the well is deep. Where do you get that living water?" - John 4:11. I love the story of Jesus and the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4. We're like her in so many ways. If your life is a tangle of bad decisions, broken relationships and feeling like an outcast and a failure, you can relate to her. If you have an interest in spiritual things, but have too many questions and not enough answers, you can identify with her.
Religionthesantamonicastar.com

Saint Monica – An Example for All Mothers

This month, we celebrate the feast day of Saint Monica, patron saint of mothers and wives and the patroness of our wonderful city. In fact, city folklore claims that our city earned its name from the Kuruvungna Springs (located on the grounds of University High School) because the springs were reminiscent of the tears Saint Monica shed over her son.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Witness distillations of memory, place, and peace at Altamira Fine Art

JACKSON, Wyo. — Jared Sanders and Douglas Fryer approach the natural world with sagacity and discernment. They see the real and the essential, and they find the forms to express such perspectives in paint. Sanders distills landscapes into their core parts, a career-long quest that has led him to ever...
LotteryPosted by
Amomama

My Husband Traded Our Family for 10 Million Dollars and Got Taught a Lesson - Story of the Day

My husband changed after winning ten million dollars on the lottery and asked for a divorce. But in the end, I got more than I ever hoped for, and he was ruined. Allan and I had been married for almost ten years. We had our ups and downs, but everything was great for the most part. We weren’t wealthy, but both had stable jobs that paid the bills, and we could save enough for rainy days.
High Point, NCHigh Point Enterprise

A well-lived life leaves inspiring legacy

I have a framed, now slightly fading, photograph in a bookcase at my High Point Community Foundation office that was taken over 19 years ago. It’s a captured memory of a U-10 PSA Soccer Team I once coached and my boys are holding tiny trophies in their hands as they bask in the glow of a tournament win. From time to time, I will take a moment to pick it up and examine my young victorious team and remember. I am always captivated by their youthful exuberance and pride. I can still go from boy to boy and recall their names, the positions they played and their quirky, developing personalities. They are smiling, frozen in time, forever captured in a suspension of accomplishment and promise. The image is endearing and you cannot help but love them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy