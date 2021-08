The PCM baseball team didn’t finish with the record that they had hoped to have this season, but they did achieve one big goal. The team made strides on the field this season, both at the plate and on the mound. As the season progressed, the Mustangs struck out less and found ways to get on base, while the pitching walked fewer batters and increased the numbers of hitters struck out. While the record may have been disappointing, Head Coach Jeff Lindsay said that he knows that sometimes progress doesn’t always come with those results.