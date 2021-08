Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, jurors will be socially distanced in the spectator section of the courtroom for jury trials. With this operational change, it will not be possible for spectators to be present in the courtrooms for jury trials. Public access to jury trials will be via YouTube with jury trial links posted on the Court’s website at https://www.humboldt.courts.ca.gov/. There are no operational changes to other courtrooms/court proceedings at this time. You may wish to access Humboldt Superior Court’s Jury Services video for additional information at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QBI85pyAdw.