Armstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on July 28. Armstrong Teasdale announces that Partner Kelly A. Echols has joined the firm, working from both Kansas City and Salt Lake City; Partner Gregory G. Johnson has joined in Denver; and Associate Gabriela Baeza-Stout has joined the firm in St. Louis. They add to the roster of more than 340 attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale throughout the U.S. and U.K.