Kearbey, Palmer-Eason on Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s Employment Law Power List
Armstrong Teasdale LLP issued the following announcement on July 30. Partner Travis Kearbey, leader of Armstrong Teasdale’s Employment and Labor practice, and Partner Ramona Palmer-Eason have been included in Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s Power List for Employment Law. The publication’s editorial team compiled the list of 36 attorneys through interviews with attorneys and other leaders around the state, reviewing records of verdicts and settlements, and archival research.stlrecord.com
