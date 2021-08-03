Kearbey, Palmer-Eason on Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s Employment Law Power List

The legal profession is a lot like other industries in that most law firms abide by a standard workday, observe standard holidays, and otherwise have a traditional corporate culture. This means that attorneys and staff are usually at their desks during certain times of day and may be out of the office during some periods more than others. Of course, lawyers are usually far more responsive to emails and phone calls they receive when they are most likely to be at the grind handling legal matters, but counterparts often email or call outside these time periods. This can lead to some inefficient outcomes as some lawyers may miss emails and phone calls that they receive at inopportune times. Because I run my own practice, I am responsive pretty much each day and every time of day, but lawyers should keep a few things in mind when emailing and calling most other lawyers to have the best chance at receiving a prompt response.