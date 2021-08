As former President Ronald Reagan famously said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”. Today, most Americans seem to be at odds with that statement. In May 2020, The New York Times ran the headline: “Big Government? For now, most Americans say bring it on,” and explained: “Battered by the coronavirus, the American public is increasingly looking to the federal government to provide an economic lifeline, polls suggest.”