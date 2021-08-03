E'town students receive scholarships from CKCF
Several 2021 Elizabethtown High School graduates recently were recognized by Central Kentucky Community Foundation for receiving scholarships. Kim Basow received the Dr. Gary King Sharp Memorial Scholarship. Basow plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study nursing. She is the daughter of Andre and Karen Donley. This scholarship was established this year to honor Dr. Sharp's work as a chaplain at Hospice of Central Kentucky and a social worker for Hardin County Child Protective Services.
