Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, KY

John Dink scholarship awarded to 15 Hardin County students

News Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen Hardin County students received a John Dink Memorial Scholarship from Central Kentucky Community Foundation. The recipients from Central Hardin High School are Allie Blair, daughter of Leann Blair, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study agriculture; Anna Turlington, daughter of Lance and Christiane Turlington, who plans to attend the University Kentucky to study agricultural and medical biotechnology; Carrigan Lyons, daughter of Cassie Lyons, who plans to attend the University of Louisville to study bioengineering; Emma Case, daughter of Joseph and Kim Case, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study veterinary medicine; Graham Hewitt, son of Clark and Angela Hewitt, who plans to attend the University of Kentucky; Keegan Walker, son of Brian and Donna Walker, who plans to attend the University of Louisville JB Speed School to study mechanical engineering; Nayeli Perez, daughter of Hilario Morales-Bartolon and Marleny Perez Perez, who plans to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College to study business; Sierra Spell, daughter of Jeffrey Spell and Megan Dale, who plans to attend the University of Louisville to study neuroscience; and Susie Mohamed, daughter of Mahmoud and Lynn Mohamed, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study chemistry and pre-medicine.

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Elizabethtown, KY
Education
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Hardin County, KY
Education
County
Hardin County, KY
Hardin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#War#Sierra Spell#Elizabethtown High School#John Hardin High School#North Hardin High School#Centre College#Ckcf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy