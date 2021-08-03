John Dink scholarship awarded to 15 Hardin County students

Fifteen Hardin County students received a John Dink Memorial Scholarship from Central Kentucky Community Foundation. The recipients from Central Hardin High School are Allie Blair, daughter of Leann Blair, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study agriculture; Anna Turlington, daughter of Lance and Christiane Turlington, who plans to attend the University Kentucky to study agricultural and medical biotechnology; Carrigan Lyons, daughter of Cassie Lyons, who plans to attend the University of Louisville to study bioengineering; Emma Case, daughter of Joseph and Kim Case, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study veterinary medicine; Graham Hewitt, son of Clark and Angela Hewitt, who plans to attend the University of Kentucky; Keegan Walker, son of Brian and Donna Walker, who plans to attend the University of Louisville JB Speed School to study mechanical engineering; Nayeli Perez, daughter of Hilario Morales-Bartolon and Marleny Perez Perez, who plans to attend Elizabethtown Community and Technical College to study business; Sierra Spell, daughter of Jeffrey Spell and Megan Dale, who plans to attend the University of Louisville to study neuroscience; and Susie Mohamed, daughter of Mahmoud and Lynn Mohamed, who plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study chemistry and pre-medicine.