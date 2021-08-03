Summer swim

Rocked by the waves generated from the wake board boats closing out their weekends on the water, my brother and I drifted around the patches of weeds on the long point extending into the lake. Here and there, loons would cluster and then spread out as jet skis and pontoons wove their way around the main basin and back across it. On the otherwise still day, the motion of the water would linger with me well after the trip, and I’d feel the slight rocking as I settled in back at the cabin. Along with the sensation would come the addition of a new bait that answered the call on the warm summer day for everything swimming underneath us.