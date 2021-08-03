Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Fitting right in

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Trubisky has looked polished during the first week-plus of training camp, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports. "Mitch has been a really good addition since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. "A guy that's played 50-some games. Has seen a lot of football. Standing back at that position, it's different than watching it from the press box, or watching it from the sideline, or anything like that. So, there are things that have happened to him throughout his young career so far that I think can help Josh and assist Josh, and vice-versa."

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLrochesterfirst.com

New Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders fitting in well, wowed by Josh Allen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was brought in to add yet another weapon to the already explosive offense. Two days into training camp, things seem to be going according to plan. Sanders called his first two training camp practices with the Bills “amazing” and has...
NFLPosted by
WGR550

Bills get right to work in red zone on Day One

Getting better in the red zone was already a priority on day one of Bills Training Camp, as the team hit the field for the first time on Wednesday morning just outside the ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.
NFLthe buffalo bills

10+ reactions to Josh Allen's contract extension

Here's a compilation of social media posts from Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and others regarding Josh Allen's contract extension announcement.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What a possible Mitchell Trubisky-Indianapolis Colts trade could be

As Carson Wentz is injured again, here’s what a Mitchell Trubisky trade to the Colts might look like. It’s groundhog season for Carson Wentz, as this time it’s his foot that required surgery. With Wentz being out 5-12 weeks, maybe it’s time to already trade Mitchell Trubisky. While the Colts did sign former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley, they might be tempted to have more insurance on the roster.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Colts Make Decision On Potential Quarterback Trade

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines on Monday for only unfortunate reasons. Carson Wentz will soon undergo foot surgery and miss the next five to 12 weeks. It’s a devastating setback for a Colts team many believe is capable of winning the AFC South and challenging for the AFC title. So who will Indianapolis turn to now? Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are on the roster. So is Brett Hundley. Is that the best they can do?
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Philip Rivers reveals truth on potential NFL comeback

Remember Philip Rivers? Who doesn’t. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and long-time Los Angeles (and San Diego) Chargers signal-caller called it a career after the 2020 NFL season, leaving the Colts in a scramble to fill their quarterback position. One of the more consistent quarterbacks for the past decade, Rivers then moved on to become a high school football coach.
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Sean Payton pours out frustration over Michael Thomas’ baffling decision

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints will be flipping over a new chapter in the franchise’s history, as they are about to experience what life is like for them after the Drew Brees era. It’s not looking so good for them right now, though, especially with the news of wide receiver Michael Thomas being expected to miss at least the early portion of the 2021 NFL season to recuperate from an ankle injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy