Bills' Mitchell Trubisky: Fitting right in
Trubisky has looked polished during the first week-plus of training camp, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports. "Mitch has been a really good addition since he's been here," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said Monday. "A guy that's played 50-some games. Has seen a lot of football. Standing back at that position, it's different than watching it from the press box, or watching it from the sideline, or anything like that. So, there are things that have happened to him throughout his young career so far that I think can help Josh and assist Josh, and vice-versa."www.cbssports.com
