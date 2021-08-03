Cancel
Fresno County, CA

37-year-old Fresno man dies after being struck by lightning on John Muir Trail

ABC30 Central Valley
A Fresno man is dead after being struck by lightning on the John Muir Trail.

Nicholas Torchia, 37, was on a hiking trip last Friday when thunderstorms quickly moved into the area.

Fresno County sheriff's deputies say Torchia tried to take cover by leaning against a tree but lightning struck that same tree.

The hiker fell to the ground and other hikers he was with went to check on him.

At first, he told them he didn't feel well but then fell unconscious.

A doctor and nurse who happened to be on the trail tried to keep him alive by doing CPR for three hours.

Despite their efforts, Torchia died and a coroner later ruled his death as electrocution by lightning.

