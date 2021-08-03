Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fowler, CA

Fowler City Councilmember Mark Rodriguez arrested on DUI charges

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7eGF_0bFzhzgm00

Fowler City Councilmember and mayor pro-tem Mark Rodriguez is facing new charges after he was arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence.

Fresno State police say there was an argument in their police department parking lot last night and after investigating, Rodriguez was arrested for driving under the influence.

He's since bonded out.

Rodriguez was also arrested in two different instances last year for allegedly violating a restraining order in May of 2020, and in January of 2020 for allegedly burglarizing his ex-girlfriend's empty home.

RELATED: Fowler city council member arrested again for violating restraining order after alleged burglary

Comments / 6

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Fowler, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Police#Mayor Pro Tem#Fowler City Councilmember
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy