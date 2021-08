KL Rahul, the undisputed king as we look at the performance comparison of the current fab 5 in IPL 2021. The term ‘Fab 5’ is not alien to anyone who knows or follows cricket. If we talk about international cricket, the term ‘Fab 5’ is associated with the best 5 Test batsmen in the Cricketing world. This includes Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Babar Azam as the new entrant.